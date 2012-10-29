TOKYO Oct 29 A weekly gauge of sentiment in the
Japanese government bond market turned lower but remained in
positive territory for a second straight week, with most
respondents expecting benchmark yields to stay in their recent
range, a Thomson Reuters survey found on Monday.
The weekly poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index, calculated
by subtracting the number of bearish market players from those
who are bullish, came in at plus 4, deteriorating from plus 12
in the previous week's poll, which was the first positive figure
after three weeks of negative readings.
The survey found that most respondents still foresee that
JGB yields will trade sideways, with 51.9 percent expecting
this, up from 45.5 percent in last week's results. "Sideways"
was the top response for the fourth straight week.
Since Sept. 24, the yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB
has fluctuated in a 4 basis-point range between
0.755 percent and 0.795 percent.
The percentage of respondents expecting lower rates slipped
to 25.9 percent from 33.3 percent in last week's poll, while
22.2 percent of respondents foresee JGB yields rising this week,
slightly up from 21.2 percent in the last survey.
The median forecast for the 10-year JGB yield
for the end of this week was 0.770 percent, one basis point
below the prediction in last week's poll and one basis point
above Friday's closing level.
Monetary policy was cited as the most significant factor for
the JGB market this week by 77.8 percent of respondents, up from
30.3 percent in the previous poll. The influence of overseas
rates was cited by 48.1 percent as the most significant for the
market, down from 57.6 percent, and domestic supply/demand
factors were cited by 40.7 percent, down from 51.5 percent in
the previous week.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the Bank of Japan is expected to
further ease monetary policy and might make a stronger
commitment to continue pumping cash until its 1 percent
inflation is achieved, sources have said. Central bankers
broadly agree on the need to expand stimulus for the second
straight month, most likely by increasing the BOJ's asset buying
and lending programme by at least 10 trillion yen ($125
billion).
On Monday, the benchmark 10-year yield rose
half a basis point to 0.765 percent, while ten-year JGB futures
inched down 0.02 point 144.22.
The online survey of 92 JGB market participants from major
institutions received 27 responses, for a response rate of 29.3
percent. These included 13 responses from "real money" investors
from institutions such as banks, pension and investment funds
and insurance companies.