TOKYO Oct 29 Japanese government bonds eased on
Monday after the previous session's rise and ahead of Tuesday's
Bank of Japan meeting, with the market expecting the central
bank to ease monetary policy further.
* The 10-year yield inched 0.5 basis point
higher to 0.765 percent, while the 10-year JGB futures
eased one tick to 144.23, holding above their 20-day moving
average at 144.16.
* The five-year yield was unchanged at 0.185
percent, supported by expectations that the BOJ would increase
the size of its asset buying programme on Tuesday.
The central bank now buys bonds with up to three years left
to maturity in its asset purchase programme, hence supporting
shorter-date notes.
* "The U.S. Treasury market rose sharply last Friday. Still,
the JGB market is still rangebound. Basically market
participants are waiting for the BOJ decision tomorrow and the
nonfarm payrolls this Friday," said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest
rate strategist at BNP Paribas.
* Finance Minister Koriki Jojima said on Monday that he
wants to the BOJ to take bold policy steps while closely working
with government to beat deflation, piling pressure on the
central bank to act on the eve of the its rate review.
* A weekly gauge of sentiment in the Japanese government
bond market turned lower but remained in positive territory for
a second straight week, with most respondents expecting
benchmark yields to stay in their recent range, a Thomson
Reuters survey showed on Monday.
* Yields on the 30-year bonds rose 1.5 basis
points to 1.945 percent, giving up Friday's fall, while those on
the 20-year debt put on 1 basis point to 1.680
percent.
* Primary dealers in Japanese government bonds warned the
finance ministry on Friday of the growing risk of a ratings
downgrade over a political standoff that could cause the
government to run out of money next month.
Japan is seven months into the current fiscal year, but
legislation needed to sell bonds to fund this fiscal year's
budget is stuck in limbo due to political bickering.
* "Most of the market participants think the special deficit
bill will be passed by the Diet. The current issuance programme
will go on. This is still the central scenario in the market,
not affecting the market today," Fujiki said.