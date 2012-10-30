* 10-yr futures end up but pare sharp gains after BOJ
announcement
* 5-yr yield flat after hitting nearly 3-month low ahead of
BOJ
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 30 Japanese government bonds mostly
rose on Tuesday, but pulled back from early highs after the Bank
of Japan announced further easing steps as expected.
The BOJ said it will increase its asset purchase scheme by
11 trillion yen ($138 billion), including 1 trillion yen in risk
assets such as Exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
"In line with expectations, they increased asset buying
funds," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed income strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.
"JGB futures declined in disappointment over the
announcement," she added, which came less than 15 minutes before
the futures trading session ended.
The BOJ does not schedule an announcement time after its
policy meetings, and the fact that this one took longer than
usual raised market hopes that the central bank was mulling
steps beyond those that were already predicted, market
participants said.
The 10-year yield was down 1 basis point at
0.760 p ercent in late afternoon trade, after falling as low as
0.755 percent, matching this month's low of 0.755 percent.
A break below that would bring it to its lowest level since
Aug. 7. After the BOJ's announcement, the 10-year yield briefly
rose as high as 0.770 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.18
point at 144.40 after dropping as low as 144.27 after the BOJ
decision. Ahead of the announcement, they rose to 144.47, their
highest level since Aug. 6.
The BOJ now buys debt with up to three years left to
maturity in its asset purchase programme, and opted not to
extend that duration, although many investors and strategists
believe it will eventually do so. These expectations have
supported shorter maturities.
The yield on the 5-year JGB was flat at 0.185
percent, after it slipped half a basis point to 0.180 p ercent
ahead of the BOJ announcement, its lowest level since Aug. 9.
Data on Tuesday had reinforced market expectations that the
central bank would act to support the economy. Industrial
production fell last month at its fastest pace since last year's
disaster, and job availability dropped for the first time in
more than three years.
Shortly after the policy announcement, the BOJ also said
that it cut its economic and price forecasts in its semiannual
outlook report but maintained its view that the Japanese economy
will resume a moderate recovery as global growth emerges from a
slowdown.
The yield curve steepened as superlong debt underperformed
in thin morning trade, though those maturities pared losses in
late trading.
The yields on 20-year debt added half a basis
point to 1.690 percent, down from a session high of 1.695
percent, while yields on the 30-year bonds also
added half a basis point to 1.950 percent, down from 1.960
percent earlier.
Along with the policy announcement, the central bank
released a statement signed by Governor Masaaki Shirakawa,
Finance Minister Koriki Jojima and Japanese Economics Minister
Seiji Maehara in which they pledged that the government and BOJ
will "work together and make their utmost efforts" to help Japan
overcome deflation.
"This is the first time the government and BOJ made an
official accord, or joint statement, but many people expect the
government will be changed sometime soon, so how long this joint
statement will have any actual effectiveness is another issue,"
Muguruma said.