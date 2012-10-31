* 10-yr yields poised to end month with recent range intact
* 0.8 pct coupon expected at Thursday's 10-yr auction
By Lisa Twaronite and Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Oct 31 Japanese government bonds slipped
on Wednesday, reflecting continued disappointment over the Bank
of Japan's easing measures and on positioning ahead of
Thursday's 10-year sale.
The Ministry of Finance will offer 2.3 trillion yen ($29
billion) worth of 10-year notes on Thursday. Market participants
expect a reopening of the number 325 issue with a coupon of 0.8
percent.
"We think it is safe to continue long positions within
0.75-0.8 percent range. Yet auction results could still present
surprises because of uncertain market conditions," strategists
at RBS Japan Securities said in a note to clients.
Primary JGB dealers warned the finance ministry last week of
the growing risk of a ratings downgrade over a political
standoff preventing the government from passing legislation it
needs to seel bonds to fund this fiscal year's budget.
JGBs also came under pressure as Japanese stocks advanced on
Tuesday on relief that some firms did not cut their full-year
earnings guidance as feared. The Nikkei rose 1 percent
to end the month 0.7 percent higher, its third straight monthly
gain. Ÿ
"Since we have a rebound today, it's pushing the yield high
in JGBs. But it's also disappointment with the BOJ," said Maki
Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup Global Markets Japan.
On Tuesday, Japan's central bank said it will increase its
asset purchasing programme by 11 trillion yen ($138 billion) to
91 trillion yen as expected. The meeting took longer than usual,
raising market hopes that the BOJ was considering steps beyond
those already expected.
"We have payroll data...and the U.S. presidential election
next week. Events are still ahead. People will find it difficult
to take direction," she said, adding that she expected the
10-year yield to trade in a range of 0.750 and 0.790 percent.
A victory by Republican challenger Mitt Romney over
President Barack Obama on Nov. 6 could alter market expectations
that the Federal Reserve will continue its easy policy through
mid-2015, as Republicans have objected to aggressive easing.
"The election could affect the U.S. Treasuries market and
have an impact on the JGB trend as well," said Ayako Sera, a
market economist at Sumitomo Trust and Banking.
The 10-year yield added 1 basis point to
0.770 percent and was on track to add 0.5 basis point on the
month. Since Sept. 24, the yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB
has fluctuated in a 4 basis-point range between
0.755 percent and 0.795 percent.
Ten-year JGB futures fell 15 ticks to 144.25,
holding above their five-day moving average of 144.23.
Yields on 20-year debt rose half a basis
point to 1.695 percent, while those on the 30-year bonds
edged up half a basis point to 1.955 percent.
So far this month, longer-dated maturities have
underperformed, partly due to concerns over political issues and
investors positioning at the start of the second half of Japan's
financial year ending March 2013.