TOKYO Nov 1 Japanese government bonds fell on Thursday, as investors made room in their portfolios to buy at a 10-year sale which was expected to proceed smoothly.

* The Ministry of Finance offered 2.3 trillion yen ($29 billion) worth of 10-year notes, reopening the number 325 issue with a coupon of 0.8 percent for the third time.

* "It is noteworthy that last week's 5-year sale was also a reopen, as was the 20-year sale before that. This shows how stably JGBs have been trading lately," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* Reopenings are offerings of securities with the same terms and conditions as an existing one, used to increase the liquidity of an outstanding issue.

* Against this backdrop of low volatility, recent 10-year sales have met solid market demand, as the benchmark bond is the most liquid and has recently offered higher carry and rolldown compared with other sectors, market participants said.

* "The 10-year sector is popular so it is now somewhat expensive relative but there are still likely people willing to buy at these levels," the fund manager said.

* The 10-year yield added 1 basis point to 0.780 percent, still solidly inside the 4 basis-point range between 0.755 percent and 0.795 percent in which it has moved since Sept 24.

* Ten-year JGB futures ended morning trade down 0.10 point at 144.15, just below their 20-day moving average at 144.16 and also below their 5-day moving average, now at 144.25.

* Yields on 20-year debt were flat at 1.690 percent, while those on the 30-year bonds edged up half a basis point to 1.955 percent.