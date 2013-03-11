* BOJ governor nominee promises swift monetary action
* Trading volume in 10-year JGB futures falls to 1-wk low
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 11 Yields on Japanese government
bonds rose on Monday after data showed a sharp increase in U.S.
job growth in February, but expectations that the Bank of Japan
will adopt more forceful monetary easing helped limit the rise.
U.S. employers added 236,000 workers last month, far
outstripping expectations for a gain of 160,000, showing signs
the U.S. economic recovery was gathering pace.
But JGB losses were capped by the central bank's easing
expectations under new leadership. Haruhiko Kuroda, the
government's nominee to head the BOJ, promised on Monday to move
quickly to implement fresh monetary stimulus to lift the ailing
economy, a case underlined by a surprisingly steep fall in a
core machinery orders in January.
The 10-year yield rose 1 basis point to 0.660
percent after shedding 2.5 basis points on Friday following a
decent sale of 30-year bonds implied solid demand for superlong
maturities and prompted a wave of shortcoverings.
"The next BOJ meeting under Mr Kuroda will ease monetary
policy which probably should be an aggressive one. The central
bank is likely to extend purchase of JGBs to five years from the
current three years," said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates
strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Tokyo.
"The JGB yield decline trend will continue," he added.
Ten-year JGB futures eased 6 ticks to 144.97 after
hitting a record high of 145.50 in the previous session. Trading
volume slipped to a one-week low, with 28,283 contracts changing
hands, compared with last week's daily average of 52,613.
The five-year yield inched up 0.5 basis point
to 0.110 percent, still not far above its record low of 0.095
percent touched on March 4. The yield rose ahead of a debt sale
of 2.7 trillion yen ($28 billion) of similar maturities on
Tuesday.
Analysts said uncertainty on whether the central bank will
buy more longer-dated debt will keep trading in the long-end of
the yield curve volatile.
VOLATILE MARKET
"The over 10-year sectors, which have been very volatile for
the past one to two weeks, will depend on whether the BOJ will
buy from April," Fukunaga said. "It's uncertain, so trading in
the over 10-year sectors will be very volatile."
The 20-year yield gained 3.5 basis points to
1.630 percent, pulling away from a near 10-year low of 1.450
percent hit last Tuesday. There will be an auction of 1.2
trillion yen worth of similar maturities on Thursday.
Before that auction, "I think dealers just want to get rid
of the paper," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan
fixed-income at PineBridge Investments.
On Friday, the 20-year yield moved in a wide trading range
of 8 basis points and the 30-year yield swung in
an 18-basis point range.
The 30-year yield edged up 1.5 basis points to 1.770 percent
on Monday.
"The market is, I would say, too fast, too volatile... I
would probably trade JGB futures or 10-year sector rather than
20-year and 30-year," Matsukawa said.
Barclays Securities said the superlong sectors appeared to
have substantially priced in the expected expansion in the
central bank's JGB purchases.
"Still, we do not expect this discounting to fade completely
for now, and cannot foresee any major upturn in yields until
either easing-related news has passed or investors start taking
profit in April," it wrote in a note.
"Any brief swing in the markets in connection with JGB
auctions could encourage investors to test the downshifted yield
range. We believe 10-year yields of 0.70 percent will represent
the top end of the range for the foreseeable future," Barclays
said.