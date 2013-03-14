TOKYO, March 14 Japanese government bond prices held steady on Thursday, as expectations of buying ahead of the end of Japan's fiscal year and for more Bank of Japan easing steps offset investors' improved appetite for risk.

* The 20-year sector inched lower as the Ministry of Finance offered 1.2 trillion yen of newly issued 20-year bonds with a coupon of 1.6 percent, the lowest since August.

* The 20-year JGBs "are certainly expensive, but since tomorrow's auction will be the last for superlong-term JGBs for some time, and since a decision on the new BOJ leadership is approaching, and furthermore since an unscheduled Monetary Policy Meeting is rumored, we believe it would be wise to purchase the necessary amount of bonds in this auction plus something extra," said strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The "extra" could include a 10-year-20-year barbell position, or a 10-20-30-year butterfly position, they added.

* The 20-year yield inched up half a basis point to 1.575 percent, well above last week's low of 1.450 percent which was its lowest since June 2003.

* Some of the appeal of fixed-income assets faded after bullish U.S. retail sales data on Wednesday helped push the Dow Jones industrial average to its ninth straight session of all-time highs, marking the index's longest consecutive winning streak since November 1996.

* But expectations the BOJ will take aggressive easing steps under Haruhiko Kuroda, whose governor-nomination is expected to be approved, underpinned demand for JGBs. The BOJ could step up buying of long- dated bonds, demand for which is already firm ahead of the close of Japan's fiscal year at the end of the month.

* The 10-year yield was flat at 0.625 percent, also holding above its near-decade low of 0.585 percent hit last week.

* Ten-year JGB futures inched up 0.02 point to 145.13. Futures hit a record high of 145.50 on Friday.