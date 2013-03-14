TOKYO, March 14 Japanese government bond prices
held steady on Thursday, as expectations of buying ahead of the
end of Japan's fiscal year and for more Bank of Japan easing
steps offset investors' improved appetite for risk.
* The 20-year sector inched lower as the Ministry of Finance
offered 1.2 trillion yen of newly issued 20-year bonds with a
coupon of 1.6 percent, the lowest since August.
* The 20-year JGBs "are certainly expensive, but since
tomorrow's auction will be the last for superlong-term JGBs for
some time, and since a decision on the new BOJ leadership is
approaching, and furthermore since an unscheduled Monetary
Policy Meeting is rumored, we believe it would be wise to
purchase the necessary amount of bonds in this auction plus
something extra," said strategists at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch.
The "extra" could include a 10-year-20-year barbell
position, or a 10-20-30-year butterfly position, they added.
* The 20-year yield inched up half a basis
point to 1.575 percent, well above last week's low of 1.450
percent which was its lowest since June 2003.
* Some of the appeal of fixed-income assets faded after
bullish U.S. retail sales data on Wednesday helped push the Dow
Jones industrial average to its ninth straight session of
all-time highs, marking the index's longest consecutive winning
streak since November 1996.
* But expectations the BOJ will take aggressive easing steps
under Haruhiko Kuroda, whose governor-nomination is expected to
be approved, underpinned demand for JGBs. The BOJ could step up
buying of long- dated bonds, demand for which is already firm
ahead of the close of Japan's fiscal year at the end of the
month.
* The 10-year yield was flat at 0.625
percent, also holding above its near-decade low of 0.585 percent
hit last week.
* Ten-year JGB futures inched up 0.02 point to
145.13. Futures hit a record high of 145.50 on Friday.