* Downbeat 20-yr sale prompts selling of longer maturities
* Benchmark 10-yr yields flat, 10-yr futures rise slightly
TOKYO, March 14 Benchmark Japanese government
bond prices held steady on Thursday even as superlong maturities
skidded after some investors shunned the relatively low coupon
at this fiscal year's final 20-year sale.
"The auction wasn't that good," said Maki Shimizu, senior
strategist at Citigroup.
The Ministry of Finance offered 1.2 trillion yen of newly
issued 20-year bonds with a coupon of 1.6 percent, the lowest
since August. The bonds sold at a lowest price of 99.40, with
bids of 3.11 times the amount offered. That was up from the
previous sale's bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56 times, but the tail
between the average and lowest accepted prices widened to 0.24
from 0.11 at last month's offering.
While pension funds and lifer insurers continue to seek
superlong bonds ahead of the close of Japan's fiscal year at the
end of the month, banks and short-term players were apparently
sellers in the afternoon, market participants said.
"The superlong tenor is performing differently from the
longterm sector, the demand/supply balance is so hard to read,"
Citigroup's Shimizu said. "It can move a few basis points in a
day."
The 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to
1.585 percent, pulling further away from last week's low of
1.450 percent, which was its lowest since June 2003.
The 30-year bond yield rose 3.5 basis points
to 1.770 percent, moving away from last week's 2-1/2 year low of
1.625 percent.
Fixed-income assets lost some of their safe-haven luster
after bullish U.S. retail sales data on Wednesday helped push
the Dow Jones industrial average to its ninth straight
session of all-time highs, marking the index's longest
consecutive winning streak since November 1996.
But expectations of more Bank of Japan asset purchases
ensured that interest in local debt didn't melt away.
The 10-year yield was flat at 0.625 percent,
also holding above its near-decade low of 0.585 percent hit last
week.
Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 145.17.
Futures hit a record high of 145.50 on Friday.
JGB investors expect the BOJ to take aggressive easing steps
under Haruhiko Kuroda, whose nomination is expected to be
approved by Japan's upper house of parliament on Friday, and
these could include stepped-up buying of long-dated bonds.
Kuroda's nomination was approved by the lower house earlier on
Thursday.