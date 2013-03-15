BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
TOKYO, March 15 Japanese government bonds held steady, with yields not far above record lows hit last week as the government on Friday gave its official nod to a new Bank of Japan leadership that is expected to proceed with aggressive monetary easing.
* Japan's parliament approved Haruhiko Kuroda to take the helm of the BOJ, as well as nominees Kikuo Iwata and Hiroshi Nakaso to be Kuroda's deputies.
* "With monetary easing a given, we have to see what fiscal steps the government takes, and how they will be funded," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.
* The 10-year yield was flat at 0.620 percent, holding above its near-decade low of 0.585 percent hit last week.
Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to end the morning session at 145.20, within sight of their all-time record high of 145.50 struck one week ago.
* A tenth straight record close for the Dow Jones industrial average buoyed investors' risk tolerance, and helped push up Japanese equities. The Nikkei share average rose to a new 4-1/2 year high.
* The 20-year yield slipped half a basis point to 1.615, while the 30-year bond yield was flat at 1.770.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes