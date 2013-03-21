* Haruhiko Kuroda takes BOJ helm

* Ten-year futures climb to record high of 145.60

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, March 21 Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds fell to a near-decade low on Thursday, driven by strong expectations that new central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda will buy more bonds as part of a bold easing policy to pull Japan out of deflation.

"Many investors do not want to hold cash before the BOJ eases aggressively," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan fixed income at PineBridge Investments.

Kuroda, who officially became the Bank of Japan Governor on Wednesday, is expected to hold a news conference later on Thursday.

"Kuroda will have an inaugural address today. He is already reported in newspapers (saying) that he is going to be easing aggressively," Matsukawa said.

The 10-year yield slipped 1 basis point to 0.580 percent, its lowest level since June 2003. The market was closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

Ten-year JGB futures climbed as much as 20 ticks to a record high of 145.60. They ended the day 17 ticks higher at 145.57, with 24,821 contracts changing hands, down from last week's daily average of 26,475.

But the Royal Bank of Scotland said the 10-year yield was likely to face selling pressure if Kuroda were to disappoint investors' high expectations from his news conference.

"We expect the markets to feel let down unless the press conference helps to clarify the possibility of longer-duration bond purchases," RBS said in a note.

The next BOJ policy meeting is scheduled to be held on April 3 and 4, the first such meeting under Kuroda.

The 20-year yield fell 3 basis points to 1.525 percent, a two-week low, while the 30-year yield eased 4 basis points to 1.680 percent.

The surge in Japanese equities continues to force pension funds to trim their share holdings from exceeding allocation limits, prompting them to buy more bonds.

Tokyo's Nikkei advanced 1.3 percent on Thursday. It has rallied nearly 46 percent since mid-November after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe embarked on "Abenomics", a fiscal expansion and monetary easing policy campaign.

A Reuters poll showed confidence among Japanese manufacturers improved for a fourth straight month in March and should soon turn positive, further indications that a softer yen and Abe's stimulus plans are helping lift the gloom in the economy.

REDEMPTION FLOWS

JGBs were also supported by many investors putting their redemption money back into the market.

"In addition to speculation regarding additional monetary easing by the BOJ, several factors putting downward pressure on interest rates have coincided this month, as it is the last month of the fiscal year," Citigroup said in a note.

"More than 10 trillion yen ($104.7 billion) of JGBs are due to mature in the second half of March."

The brokerage said the 10-year yield could drop below 0.500 percent if the central bank increases purchases of five- and 10-year JGB significantly.

But it added that JGB yields could rebound at some point during April-June as some investors were likely to pocket gains.