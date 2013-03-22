* BOJ chief vows to use all means available to achieve price
target
* Ten-year futures vault to record high for 2nd straight day
* Superlongs outperform, with 30-year yield down 6 bps
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 22 Yields on benchmark 10-year
Japanese government bonds slipped to a near-decade low for a
second day in a row on Friday after the new Bank of Japan chief
reinforced expectations that the central bank would buy
longer-term assets to combat deflation.
Concerns over Cyprus also helped push JGB yields lower as
investors looked to less risky assets such as government bonds.
The European Union gave the island's government until Monday
to raise the billions of euros it needs to secure an
international bailout or face a collapse of its financial
system.
Haruhiko Kuroda said in his inaugural press briefing that
the BOJ is ready to use all means available, including buying
longer-term assets, to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.
His comments supported market expectations that the central
bank will expand stimulus at its next policy meeting on April 3
and 4.
"Kuroda's comment has probably a larger impact on the JGB
yield curve," said Naomi Muguruma, senior fixed-income
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"Market participants have more or less expected that the BOJ
will purchase at the long-end of the curve. At this stage it's
hard to pinpoint how long the BOJ will extend its duration or
how fast they will purchase the long-end of the curve."
The 10-year yield dipped 1 basis point to
0.565 percent, its lowest level since June 2003, and was down
5.5 basis points this week.
Ten-year JGB futures ended 16 ticks higher at
145.73 after touching a record high of 145.75. Trading volume
was light, with 18,903 contracts changing hands, down from
Thursday's 24,821 and last week's daily average of 26,475.
Muguruma said there was a possibility of the 10-year yield
testing 0.50 percent in the run-up to the BOJ policy meeting,
adding that investors were likely to sell the "fact" if the
central bank's decision fell within market expectations.
"Investors will lock in profits in the beginning of the
fiscal year. We will probably see some knee-jerk rise in JGB
yields. But as long as the BOJ keeps its aggressive easing, the
extent of the yield rebound will be limited," she said.
Fixed-income strategists and analysts polled by Reuters
expected the 10-year JGB yield would reach 0.750 percent by the
end of June and 0.960 percent in the next 12 months.
The 10-year yield has fallen 23 basis points so far this
year, largely driven by expectations the BOJ would step up its
policy action to pull the world's third-largest economy out of
deflation.
SUPERLONGS OUTPERFORM
Superlong sectors outperformed, leading a flattening in the
yield curve. The 20-year yield eased 3 basis
points to 1.490 percent, not far from a near 10-year trough of
1.450 percent reached on March 5.
The 30-year yield fell 6 basis points to
1.620 percent, touching a 2-1/2-year low. It has fallen 35.5
basis points this year.
Societe Generale said investors should hold a 10-/20-year
flattener, essentially betting on the spread between the two
maturities narrowing, until the BOJ meeting in early April.
It proposed a target of 80 basis points with a stop at 110
basis points. The spread between 10- and 20-year JGBs stood at
92.5 basis points, a two-week low.