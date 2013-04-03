* BOJ to end 2-day meeting on Thurs, markets expect easing steps

* Ten-year futures rise in relatively light trade

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, April 3 Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds eased on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of Bank of Japan's two-day meeting on Thursday, though the superlong sector underperformed, giving up some of the previous session's gains.

The 10-year yield inched down 1 basis point to 0.550 percent, not too far from a near-decade low of 0.510 percent reached last week.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.08 point to 145.44, with 23,238 contracts changing hands, down from a three-week high of 48,116 contracts reached on Tuesday. The futures hit a record high of 145.98 last week.

"The JGB yield curve will be dictated by the BOJ. It's pretty much like what the Fed is doing to the curve," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"I think people are putting too much attention on the meeting this week. The anticipated aggressive easing by (BOJ Governor Haruhiko) Kuroda is a multi-month move. It will take time to implement. It's not going to come overnight."

Many market players expect the BOJ to increase its bond buying and extend the maturity of its bond purchases, though there is no clear consensus as to exactly what the central bank will do.

Fujita said he expected Kuroda will embark on an unprecedented level of monetary easing, leaving little room for JGB yields to rise.

"It's going to overwhelm every single investor out there," he said.

Morgan Stanley MUFG, however, said the yields had fallen too far.

"We see a near-term correction even if the BOJ comes up with an aggressive bond purchase program as we expect," it said in a note, adding that investors should take profit in the 20-year sector.

Longer maturities underperformed after their strong showing in the previous session. The 20-year yield added 0.5 basis point to 1.390 percent, still within striking distant from a near-decade low of 1.360 percent touched last Friday.

The 30-year yield crept up 0.5 basis point to 1.515 percent. It plumbed a near-decade trough of 1.500 percent on March 29.

"Superlongs have been volatile. It's partly to reflect that the market is still not sure about what amount of the JGB the BOJ will buy," said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at J.P. Morgan in Tokyo.

"At this moment, we do not expect the BOJ will increase their buying of the superlongs aggressively. They will probably increase some but we do not expect it will be done in an aggressive way."

The five-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.135 percent, but was still some way off its record trough of 0.095 percent logged in early March.