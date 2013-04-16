TOKYO, April 16 Japanese government bond prices rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark yield moving away from a one-month high hit in the previous session, with a risk in investors' risk aversion expected to help demand at this session's sale of 5-year notes.

* The Ministry of Finance offered 2.7 trillion yen ($27.56 billion) of five-year JGBs, its second bond auction after the Band of Japan's radical monetary policy overhaul on April 4 and the first auction of that maturity.

The new issue carries a 0.3 percent coupon, compared to the previous sale's 0.1 percent coupon. The yield on five-year notes fell to a record low of 0.095 percent last month.

* "With the higher coupon, we are expecting the auction to be okay, particularly on a day like today when stocks are off and risk appetite is weak," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.

* Japan's Nikkei average was down more than 1 percent, in line with a global downturn in risk sentiment after recent data raised concerns that growth in China and the U.S. might be slowing.

* Strategists at Barclays said they expect five-year JGBs to perform well over the medium term, if bought at the upper 0.2 percent level.

"The 5-year sector appears to be too cheap in terms of the 2-5-10-year balance and yields near their levels at the start of 2012 would probably look like an overshoot," they said in a client note.

* The five-year yield fell half a basis point to 0.265 percent, moving away from a one-year high of 0.320 percent hit last Thursday.

* The yield on the current 10-year JGB fell 4.5 basis points to 0.600 percent, moving away from a one-month high of 0.650 percent touched on Monday, and back toward the record low of 0.315 percent struck a day after the BOJ unveiled its massive stimulus.

* Strategists at Citigroup Global Markets Japan recommend taking a new long JGB position in the 10-year sector with the current issue over the next two to three weeks, though not longer.

"It does not appear feasible to hold these any longer as there are risks that are likely to push up yields from mid-May, namely heightening fiscal concerns and a concentration of super-long JGB auctions in May," they said in a note to clients.

* The 10-year JGBs futures contract ended morning trade up 0.53 point at 144.07.

* The superlong zone also gained, even ahead of more supply in that sector later in the week. The 20-year yield shed 4.5 basis points to 1.470 percent, while the 30-year yield fell 3 basis points to 1.585 percent, after both hit three-week highs on Monday.

The finance ministry will auction 1.2 trillion yen of 20-year JGBs on Thursday.