BRIEF-Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 pct stake in Sunshine Heart Inc
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing
TOKYO, April 24 Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds were steady on Wednesday, as the Bank of Japan announced the latest round of purchases under its new stimulus scheme. * The BOJ offered to buy 500 billion yen ($5.03 billion) in JGBs outright on Friday, with residual maturities of more than 5 years and up to 10 years, and another 500 billion yen with residual maturities of more than 1 year and up to 5 years. * "Trading activity has been thin this week, with expectations of BOJ operations supporting the market," said a fixed income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo. "The JGB market is making relatively small moves, on supply/demand factors as investors adjust their portfolios, and these conditions could continue through the Golden Week holidays," he said. * Tokyo markets will be closed for holidays on April 29, and then on May 3 and May 6. * The yield on benchmark 10-year bonds was steady at 0.585 percent, while the 10-year futures contract ended morning trade up 0.04 point at 144.71, after moving in a narrow range between 144.58 and 144.74. * The superlong sector underperformed, as the BOJ refrained from any buying in that tenor this time. The 20-year yield added 2.5 basis points to 1.470 percent, while the 30-year yield rose 2 basis points to 1.595 percent. * The BOJ will update its forecasts after its policy meeting on Friday. While no major policy steps are expected, investors will be watching for any operational tweaks to the central bank's asset-buying programme, and also whether BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's two-year time frame to hit a 2 percent inflation target will become the bank's official forecast.
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing
LONDON, March 10 Five euro zone countries are scheduled to hold bond auctions in what promises to be a busy week of supply ahead. * On Monday, Italy will issue up to 9 billion euros of three-year, seven-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds. * On Tuesday, the Netherlands is scheduled to sell 2-3 billion euros of bond maturing on January 2022. * On Wednesday, Germany will sell 1 billion euros of 30-year bonds.
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.