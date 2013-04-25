TOKYO, April 25 Yields on Japanese government
bonds slipped on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries after weak
U.S. durable goods data stirred concerns about a slowdown in the
world's biggest economy.
* The Ministry of Finance is to sell 2.9 trillion yen ($29
billion) of two-year bonds with a 0.10 percent coupon later in
the day. The two-year yield was unquoted.
* Yields on benchmark 10-year bonds eased 1.5
basis points to 0.580 percent, while 10-year futures
added 0.14 point to 144.75.
* The 20-year yield inched down 1.5 basis
point to 1.465 percent and the 30-year yield
slipped 1 basis point to 1.590 percent.
* U.S. durable goods orders recorded their biggest drop in
seven months in March and a gauge of planned business spending
rose only modestly, the latest sign of a slowdown in economic
activity.
* Longer maturities were also supported on expectations that
life insurance companies would largely maintain their purchase
of JGBs.
"Lifers generally may increase their foreign bond
investment. But the total amount appears to be flat versus the
amount last year," said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at
JPMorgan.
"I do not think the lifers will increase foreign bond buying
at these yield levels ... I don't think lifers will
significantly decrease the amount of JGB purchases for their
bond investment."