TOKYO, May 1 Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Wednesday, but gains were limited by caution ahead of a 10-year sale in a holiday-shortened trading week. * The Ministry of Finance offered 2.4 trillion yen ($24.64 billion) of 10-year notes with a coupon of 0.600 percent, the second reopening of issue number 328. * While market participants generally expected a smooth sale, some worried about thin market conditions during Japan's Golden Week string of holidays. Others fretted that the recently placid JGB market could return to the volatile conditions that followed the Bank of Japan's announcement of its radical easing scheme on April 4. * Tokyo markets will be closed on May 3 and May 6 for a string of holidays known as Golden Week. * "Despite support from BOJ purchases, this is not an environment conducive to aggressive buying," said strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Although JGB market volatility has recently calmed, 10-year JGBs, which do not have any dominant buyers, might remain unstable until moves in short-term to intermediate JGBs and superlong JGBs become more predictable, they said in a note to clients. * The 10-year yield inched down half a basis point to 0.600 percent, staying within last week's relatively narrow trading range between 0.575 percent and 0.610 percent. * Ten-year futures finished morning trade up 0.11 point at 144.64, after wavering in a small band between 144.59 and 144.68. * The 20-year JGB yield was flat at 1.485 percent and the 30-year yield was flat at 1.595 percent. * "We need more evidence of Japanese life insurers' purchases, before we can determine the trend for superlong yields," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.