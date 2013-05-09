TOKYO May 9 Benchmark Japanese government bonds
were steady in thin trade on Thursday, supported by the Bank of
Japan's asset-buying operations.
* The BOJ offered to buy 600 billion yen ($6.07 billion) in
JGBs outright with residual maturities of more than 5 years and
up to 10 years, and another 600 billion yen maturing in more
than one year and up to 5 years.
* The 10-year Japanese government bond yield
edged down half a basis point to 0.585 percent.
The benchmark yield has clung to a narrow trading range of
0.55 to 0.65 percent since late last month, after initially
gyrating in the wake of the BOJ's massive stimulus scheme
unveiled on April 4.
* "Lately, volatility has dropped, and it's hard to see
bonds making big moves, at least ahead of this summer's
election," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset
management firm in Tokyo.
* Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's approval rating remains high,
and his Liberal Democratic Party and smaller coalition parties
have a chance at winning a two-thirds majority in July's upper
house election. They already hold two-thirds of the lower house.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract inched up 0.06
point to 144.78 at the end of morning trade, after spending the
session wedged in a narrow range between 144.75 and 144.85.
* The 20-year bond slightly underperformed, its yield
adding half a basis point to 1.505 percent, while
the 30-year bond was untraded so far, after its yield
closed at 1.635 percent on Wednesday.
* The lack of JGB supply and low yields will slow the pace
at which Japanese insurers raise their exposure to long-term
JGBs to cut the duration gap between assets and liabilities,
Fitch said in a report released on Thursday.
Fitch estimated this gap to be approximately five years, and
said the sensitivity to interest rates which the gap produces
makes this a major risk.