TOKYO May 10 Japanese government bonds plunged
on Friday, pushing the benchmark yield to its highest level
since before the Bank of Japan unveiled its massive stimulus
last month, as accelerating yen weakness sent Japanese stocks
soaring.
* The 10-year Japanese government bond yield
surged 6.5 basis points to 0.655 percent, its highest since
March 12 and finally pushing above its recent trading range of
0.55 to 0.65 percent to which it held since last late month.
* Yields had been capped by BOJ's massive monetary stimulus
scheme unveiled on April 4, under which the central bank pledged
to double its bond holdings in two years to help the government
meet its 2 percent inflation target. The benchmark yield fell to
a record low 0.315 percent in the wake of the BOJ move, before
settling back into its range.
* "The dollar/yen breaking above the 100-yen threshold
caused the selling in the JGB market, but it seems to me that
buying and selling are mixed, and we see some buying on dips in
the mid- to long-term sector," said Naomi Muguruma, a senior
fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities.
* The yen fell to as low as 101.20 per dollar, down
more than two percent from Thursday's high around 98.65 yen, and
the lowest level in over four and a half years.
That helped send the Nikkei stock average to a 5 1/2 year high.
* The Bank of Japan on Friday offered to buy 2 trillion yen
worth of treasury discount bills in its asset-purchase
operations, robustly topping the 1.5 trillion yen it bought on
May 2 and the 1 trillion yen it bought on April 30.
The central bank was not expected to offer to buy longer
maturities, as it conducted a purchasing operation on Thursday.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning
trading sharply lower, down 0.80 point at a session low 143.92,
just a day after trading volume had fallen to the lowest so far
this year.
* The 20-year bond yield jumped 6.5 basis
points to 1.570 percent, its highest since March 19.
The 30-year bond yield added 4.5 basis points
to 1.705 percent after rising as high as 1.710 percent, which
was also its highest since March 19.
* Adding to downbeat JGB market sentiment, Ministry of
Finance data released on Friday showed Japanese investors turned
net buyers of foreign bonds in the last two weeks, buying 309.9
billion yen in the week through May 4 after purchasing a net
204.4 billion yen in the prior week. (Two weeks of data were
published on Friday because of the Golden Week holidays.)