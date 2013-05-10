* 10-year yield marks biggest rise since May 2008

* 10-year futures end down more then 1 point in heavy trade

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, May 10 Japanese government bonds plunged on Friday, with the benchmark yield marking its biggest one-day rise in five years, as accelerating yen weakness sent Japanese stocks soaring.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield surged 10 basis points to 0.690 percent, after rising as high as 0.700 percent earlier for the first time since Feb. 25.

"The dollar/yen rose above 100, the Nikkei continued to go higher, and this led to a massive liquidation in the JGB market, where especially futures and the 10-year sector got hit hard," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed-income at Pinebridge Investments in Tokyo.

"We are starting to think that this is not really something normal, and I think we started to realize we need to be very defensive at this moment," he added.

If the dollar were to rise to 105 yen, the 10-year could rise to 0.8 or 0.9 percent, he estimated.

Japanese banks and speculative accounts were said to be heavy sellers, market participants said, and yanked the benchmark yield above its recent trading range of 0.55 to 0.65 percent to which it had held since last late month.

Yields had been capped by the Bank of Japan's massive monetary stimulus scheme unveiled on April 4, under which the central bank pledged to double its bond holdings in two years to help the government meet its 2 percent inflation target.

The 10-year yield fell to a record low 0.315 percent in the wake of the BOJ move, before it settled back into its range.

The 10-year JGB futures contract tumbled 1.02 point on Friday to 143.70 after falling to as low as 143.43, its lowest since April 11.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange halted trade trade in JGB futures at one point in the afternoon after circuit breakers were triggered. Volume soared to 54,523 contracts, its highest since the day after the BOJ's radical policy overhaul. In sharp contrast, trading volume fell on Thursday to the lowest so far this year of 14,604 contracts.

The yen fell to as low as 101.20 per dollar on the EBS trading platform, down more than 2 percent from Thursday's high around 98.65 yen, and the lowest level in over 4-1/2 years.

That helped send the Nikkei stock average to a 5-1/2 year high and its best closing level since January 2008.

The BOJ on Friday offered to buy 2 trillion yen worth of treasury discount bills in its asset-purchase operations, robustly topping the 1.5 trillion yen it bought on May 2 and the 1 trillion yen it bought on April 30.

Market particiapants said the BOJ was not expected to offer to buy longer maturities, as it conducted a purchasing operation on Thursday.

The 20-year bond yield jumped 6 basis points to 1.565 percent after earlier touching 1.580 percent, its highest since March 15.

The 30-year bond yield added 5 basis points to 1.710 percent after rising as high as 1.720 percent, which was its highest since March 19.

JAPAN INVESTORS BOUGHT FOREIGN BONDS

Adding to downbeat JGB market sentiment, Ministry of Finance data released on Friday showed Japanese investors turned net buyers of foreign bonds in the last two weeks, buying 309.9 billion yen in the week through May 4 after purchasing a net 204.4 billion yen in the prior week.

Two weeks of data were published on Friday because of the Golden Week holidays.

Still, strategists did not expect the purchases to surge anytime soon.

"JGBs will most likely remain as a core investor of institutional investors in Japan partly because of regulatory reasons, and also because overseas (yields) are also low," said Naomi Muguruma, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"Potentially, a portfolio rebalance from JGBs to foreign bonds would be negative for the JGB market, but so far the magnitude is rather limited," she said.