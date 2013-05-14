TOKYO May 14 Japanese government bond prices
sold off for a third straight session on Tuesday, as investors
made room to buy at a 30-year sale.
* The Ministry of Finance offered 500 billion yen ($4.91
billion) of 30-year bonds, reopening issue number 38 with a
coupon of 1.8 percent.
* "There are certainly people in the market who want to buy,
but many are taking their time, waiting for recent volatility to
settle down again," said a fixed-income fund manager at a
Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.
* The 30-year bond yield added 1.5 basis
point to 1.775 percent, a day after it touched a two-month high
of 1.785 percent. The 20-year bond yield added
two basis points to 1.645 percent.
* While some strategists said superlong yields are at
attractive levels after two days of sharp price drops, others
believe the yield curve is likely to steepen and therefore
recommend a neutral stance instead of buying at the 30-year
sale.
"We are not comfortable recommending outright longs at this
time given that we anticipate a bear-steepening of the
long-term/super-long curve," strategists at Morgan Stanley MUFG
Securities said in a note to clients.
* In recent sessions, the yen's fall against the dollar
helped push up Japanese share prices, triggering a two-day
plunge in JGB prices which were already under pressure from
sagging U.S Treasuries.
* Economics Minister Akira Amari told a news conference on
Tuesday that the government and the Bank of Japan would continue
to make efforts to reduce volatility in the Japanese government
bond market.
* The benchmark 10-year bond futures contract ended
morning trade down 0.18 point at 142.77, a day after it touched
a session low of 142.65, its lowest level in a year.
On Monday, the Tokyo Stock Exchange briefly suspended
futures trading as a circuit breaker was triggered.
* The 10-year cash bond yield added 2.5 basis
points to retrace to 0.800 percent, a level touched on Monday
which marked its highest level since early February.
* The five-year yield rose 1.5 basis point to
0.345 percent, its highest level since early April 2012.