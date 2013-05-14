* Decent demand at 30-year auction fails to halt selling in shorter maturities

* Yields come off session lows as stocks turn negative

* 10-yr futures touch their lowest level in 13 months

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, May 14 Japanese government bond prices sold off for a third straight session on Tuesday and the benchmark yield hit a nine-month high, though a late downturn in shares pulled yields off their intraday highs.

Decent demand at a 30-year auction did little to reassure some investors, particularly banks, which continued to cut their holdings of short- to medium-term notes. In recent sessions, the yen's weakness against the dollar has helped push up Japanese share prices, pressuring JGB prices which were already feeling the pinch from sagging U.S Treasuries.

"The auction was better than some people had feared, but we have a series of auctions in the coming weeks," said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup in Tokyo.

"Today's selloff was not driven by the auction," she said, but rather by the medium-term and the long-term tenors.

The 10-year cash bond yield added 7 basis points to 0.845 percent after brushing 0.855 percent, its highest level since mid-August 2012.

The benchmark 10-year bond futures contract ended down 0.84 point at 142.11, after dropping to a session low of 141.95, its deepest low since early April 2012. Volume was a robust 49,009 contracts.

The five-year yield soared 6 basis points to 0.390 percent after rising as high as 0.40 percent, its highest level since late July 2011.

Economics Minister Akira Amari told a news conference on Tuesday that the government and the Bank of Japan would continue to make efforts to reduce volatility in the Japanese government bond market.

The Nikkei share average edged down on Tuesday, after two gaining days, as interest rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate and financials succumbed to fears of the impact of rising long-term interest rates.

The Ministry of Finance offered 500 billion yen ($4.91 billion) of 30-year bonds, reopening issue number 38 with a coupon of 1.8 percent.

The notes sold at a lowest price of 100.3, in line with expectations, and drew bids of 3.57 times the amount offered, slightly down from the previous sale's bid-to-cover ratio of 3.64 times.

Still, the tail between the average and lowest accepted prices shrank to 0.18 from 1.16 at last month's offering, indicating stronger demand.

"There are certainly people in the market who want to buy, but many are taking their time, waiting for recent volatility to settle down again," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.

The 30-year bond yield added 2 basis points to 1.780 percent, after rising to a nearly 3-month high of 1.815 percent.

The 20-year bond yield added 3.5 basis points to 1.660 percent, after rising as high as 1.670 percent, also its highest since late February.