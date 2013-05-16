TOKYO May 16 Japanese government bond prices rose on Thursday after a four-session rout, finding solace in higher U.S. Treasuries and expected demand at this session's five-year sale.

* The Ministry of Finance offered 2.7 trillion yen ($26.36 billion) in five-year notes with a coupon of 0.4 percent, above the 0.3 percent coupon on the issue offered at last month's sale and far above the 0.1 percent coupon at the sale before that.

* "Will banks buy? That is a question, after they unloaded so many JGBs this week," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management firm in Tokyo.

"It is very difficult to assess this market, which is still adjusting to the Bank of Japan's new monetary policy, and hard to figure out where fair value is," he added.

* The five-year bond yield slipped 1.5 basis points to 0.405 percent, moving away from a two-year high of 0.455 percent touched on Wednesday.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning trade up 0.36 point at 142.25, marking futures' biggest four-day fall since October 2008 through Wednesday, during which they shed 2.87 point.

* An overnight drop in U.S. bond yields for the first time in a week underpinned JGBs, market participants said. Treasuries had sold off on growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could taper its bond buying programme, but downbeat manufacturing data on Wednesday made that possibility appear less likely.

* The yield on the 10-year cash bonds fell 2.5 basis points to 0.845 percent, moving away from 0.920 percent hit on Wednesday, which was its highest level in over a year.

* On Wednesday, the Bank of Japan offer to inject 2.8 trillion yen in market operations, about three times its usual amount, in a move that was "a response to sharp rises in longer-term interest rates," according to an official with the BOJ's Financial Markets Department.

* Japan's top three banks forecast weaker annual earnings on Wednesday, as the BOJ's aggressive monetary easing squeezes them out of a what had been profitable trade in JGBs.

* The JGB market shrugged off data released early on Thursday that showed Japan's economy grew faster than expected in the January-March quarter, although corporate investment has yet to pick up to ensure a sustained economic upturn.

* The GDP capital spending data weighed on Japanese shares, with the Nikkei share average falling from a 5-1/2-year high hit on Wednesday. The drop also underpinned demand for bonds.

* Weekly capital flow data released on Thursday by the Ministry of Finance showed that Japanese investors slowed the pace of their overseas bond purchases in the week through May 11 to a net 186.4 billion yen from 301.2 billion yen the previous week.