* Bernanke testimony, BOJ meeting in focus this week
* Superlong tenor sags ahead of Tuesday's 40-yr sale
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 20 Japanese government bond prices
began on a weaker footing on Monday, taking cues from signs of
improvement in both the U.S. and Japanese economies as well as
surging Japanese equities prices.
Investors looked ahead to the Bank of Japan's two-day policy
meeting beginning on Tuesday, hoping the central bank will make
adjustments to its bond market operations and smooth recent
volatility. No major policy changes are expected.
The yield on the 10-year cash bonds advanced
4 basis points to 0.840 percent after rising as high as 0.875
percent. On Wednesday, it touched a high of 0.920 percent, its
loftiest peak since April 2012.
Also sapping demand for bonds, the Nikkei share average
closed at a fresh 5-1/2-year high on Monday.
"It's higher yields, on the back of potentially a brighter
picture in the economy, and generally because equity markets are
up, so it's a mini-rotation," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan
bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The 10-year JGB futures contract ended down 0.57
point at 142.12 after falling as low as 141.74, within 0.05
ticks of losing a whole point.
Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari told reporters on
Monday that BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda thinks that it is
natural that long-term rates rise as inflation expectations pick
up, but that he does not expect the rise to be sustained, given
the central bank's easing policies.
Some market participants said they did not sense any
increase in urgency in Kuroda's quoted remarks about the
possibility that yields might rise further. Many investors hope
the BOJ will take steps to fine-tune its operations and quell
rising volatility.
"There is a perception that the BOJ is still coming up with
the best way to conduct market operations under its massive
easing scheme, which is still very new. It will take some time
for markets to adjust," said a fixed-income fund manager at a
Japanese asset management firm.
The superlong sector also sagged ahead of the Ministry of
Finance's quarterly sale on Tuesday of 400 billion yen ($3.88
billion) of 40-year bonds.
The 30-year bond yield added 3 basis points
to 1.820 percent, a nearly three-month high, while the 20-year
bond yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.680
percent, after rising as high as 1.700 percent, also its highest
since late February.
Upbeat economic reports weighed on bond market sentiment.
Japan's government upgraded its economic assessment in May for
the first time in two months, according to its monthly report
released on Monday, in a sign growth is accelerating as exports
and factory output pick up.
Japanese manufacturers' sentiment rose in May for a sixth
straight month and turned positive for the first time in a year,
a separate Reuters poll released on Monday showed.
The Japanese indicators came on the heels of Friday's
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary reading on
U.S. consumer sentiment. The overall index rose to 83.7 from
76.4 in the previous month, coming in above economists'
expectations and reaching its highest level since July 2007.
The Dow and the S&P 500 finished at fresh record highs after
the report. Strong stocks and upbeat U.S. data undermine the
appeal of fixed-income assets, and also add to speculation the
U.S. Federal Reserve might taper its $85 billion in monthly bond
purchases later this year if the economic recovery continues.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will testify on the
U.S. economy on Wednesday to the congressional Joint Economic
Committee, and investors will be closely watching.
"I think the market is quite nervous, ahead of the 40-year
auction tomorrow, and also the Bernanke testimony coming
Wednesday night," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed-income
at Pinebridge Investments in Tokyo.
"Currently, JGBs are trading in tandem with U.S. Treasuries,
and they [10-year U.S. yields] are approaching 2 percent, so
that's causing the sell off until we see stability in
Treasuries," he said.
"I think the market is quite defensive at this moment. If
the BOJ does something to add liquidity to the market, in that
case, the market may find some bids," Matsukawa added.
The five-year bond also fell, with its yield
adding 3.5 basis points to 0.400 percent, moving back toward a
two-year high of 0.455 percent hit on Wednesday last week.
JGB market sentiment had recovered into positive territory
ahead of this week's BOJ meeting, the latest weekly Thomson
Reuters survey showed on Monday, though the poll was taken
before Monday's trading.