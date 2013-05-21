BRIEF-AMC Entertainment announces proposed private of some notes
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TOKYO May 21 Japanese government bond prices were narrowly mixed on Tuesday as traders braced for an auction of 40-year bonds later in the day, while the market remained fragile as Japan's aggressive stimulus has boosted share prices.
* The Ministry of Finance offered 400 billion yen ($3.9 billion) of 40-year JGBs, the longest maturity the ministry currently offers. The auction result will be announced at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).
* Market players do not expect strong demand give recent weakness in the market, sparked by the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary easing.
* BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda did little to soothe bond investors on Monday, when he said it was natural for long-term bond yields to rise as inflation expectations pick up.
* "I think the auction will likely be soft. The market is still in a difficult position," said Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
* The yield on the current 10-year cash bonds rose 0.5 basis point to 0.850 percent. It hit a one-year high of 0.920 percent last week.
* The 30-year bond yield was flat at 1.820 percent , though it had risen to 1.830 percent at one stage, its highest level in almost three months.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.01 point to 142.13.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.