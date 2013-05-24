* Benchmark yield stays well below 1 pct threshold * Meiji Yasuda Life says can start buying 10-yr JGBs at 1 pct * Superlong tenor outperforms on bargain-hunting By Lisa Twaronite TOKYO, May 24 Japanese government bond prices mostly fell on Friday, though they pared losses as the stock market wildly gyrated and the benchmark yield remained well shy of the one percent threshold touched a day before. The 10-year cash bond even briefly turned positive as the Nikkei share average reversed early gains and plunged as much as 3.5 percent, continuing Thursday's 7.3 percent tumble. But the Nikkei clawed back lost ground and ended the session up 0.9 percent. The Bank of Japan's regular bond-buying operation also provided some support to prices. The central bank offered to buy outright 600 billion yen ($5.92 billion) of JGBs with residual maturities of five to 10 years, and another 300 billion yen maturing in more than 10 years. "The BOJ is not necessarily worried about the one percent level, but a sustained rise in yields is a concern," said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup in Tokyo. "Some people still think this is a JGB dip-buying opportunity," though others are not convinced yet and are holding off on buying, she added. Indeed, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance said on Friday it will shift some of the money earmarked for foreign bonds to JGBs given their rise in yields. Japan's third-largest private life insurer said it can start buying 10-year JGBs at 1 percent and 20-year debt at 1.7 percent. The yield on the 10-year cash bonds added half a basis point to 0.835 percent after rising as high as 0.905 percent earlier, and then dropping as low as 0.825 percent. On Thursday, it rose as high as one percent for the first time since April 2012. The 10-year JGB futures contract remained doggedly negative despite coming within 0.01 tick of positive territory as stocks plunged. It ended down 0.21 point at 142.30 after falling as low as 141.64 in the morning session. Government and central bank officials hastened to reassure investors on Friday. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda expressed confidence the central bank can stem bond market volatility with flexible market operations. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he hopes the BOJ communicates with markets more than ever and takes appropriate action, such as through money market operations, to stabilise the bond market. Japan's "Abenomics" economic policies are proceeding smoothly and Kuroda was communicating well with markets to soothe volatility, Economics Minister Akira Amari told a news conference on Friday. Even St. Louis Fed President James Bullard chimed in about Japan, saying in a CNBC interview that it was no surprise to see market volatility, particularly in Japan, after recent sharp rises. The superlong tenor erased early losses on bargain hunting, though activity was light. The 30-year bond yield was flat at 1.850 percent, while the 20-year bond yield slipped 1 basis point to 1.680 percent. The five-year bond fell, with its yield adding 1 basis point to 0.360 percent. Total returns on 5-year JGBs are around the same as bank lending rates, which rates strategists at Barclays called "a highly attractive level given the credit risk for the latter." Assuming that the kind of major loss-cut spiral that occurred in 2003-2004 does not happen again, they told clients in a note that they see limited upside for 5-year yields.