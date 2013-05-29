BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices 6.1 mln share offering at $108.55 per share
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
TOKYO May 29 Japanese government bond prices eased slightly on Wednesday after a sharp fall in U.S. debt prices, and while soft Japanese shares helped to limit losses, market sentiment remained fragile.
* The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.920 percent. It briefly rose to 0.965 percent, near a 13-month high of one percent hit on Thursday as U.S. bond yields surged after solid consumer confidence data.
* JGBs pared some of the losses as the benchmark Nikkei share index remained highly volatile after last week's plunge. The index was up 0.3 percent.
* "Market sentiment is hardly strong. But there were some buying near one percent in the 10-year yield, helping to offer some solace to the market. Investors cannot hold off buying forever. They have to buy a certain amount of JGBs," said Naomi Muguruma, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
* Still, the market is likely to retreat once again if the outcome of the Bank of Japan's bond buying will turn out to be weak, market players said.
* The BOJ offered to buy a total 1.02 trillion yen of bonds. The results are due shortly before noon (0300 GMT.)
* The 10-year JGB futures were flat at 141.84, after having fallen to as low as 141.10, not far from a two-year low of 140.70 hit last week.
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
BEIJING, March 10 China's corporate debt levels are excessively high, the head of the central bank said on Friday.
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, March 13, as markets are closed for Holi) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: