TOKYO May 31 Japanese government bond prices
firmed on Friday as investors bought longer-term debt on the
last trading day of May, with the benchmark yield moving away
from last week's 13-month high on expectations of better
supply/demand conditions next month.
* June will bring about 15 trillion yen ($148.63 billion)
worth of JGB redemptions, which market participants expect to
lead to more buying as some of it is reinvested.
* "Some institutional investors who've been mostly
sidelined, waiting out the volatility after the BOJ announced
its easing, will have to put those funds somewhere, and some of
them will go back into the market," said a fixed-income fund
manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
* A recovery in stocks after the previous session's sharp
fall undermined some demand for bonds on Friday and put a floor
under yields. The Nikkei share average, which plunged
more than 5 percent on Thursday, was up 1.6 percent.
* The rise in equities since late last year prompted Japan's
public Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), with over $1
trillion, to mull changing to its portfolio strategy to allow it
to buy more stocks and fewer bonds, according to people familiar
with the deliberations.
While the news had no immediate JGB market impact, it could
become a trading factor next year if such a plan were actually
implemented, market participants said.
* The yield on benchmark 10-year JGBs fell 1
basis point to 0.880 percent, edging further away from the 1
percent level touched on May 23.
The 10-year yield dropped to a record low of 0.315 percent
on April 5 in the immediate wake of the BOJ radical monetary
policy overhaul unveiled on April 4.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning
trade up 0.04 point at 142.20.
* The balance of JGBs held by Japan's major banks plunged
10.8 percent in April, falling below the 100 trillion yen
threshold for the first time since June 2011, BOJ data showed,
confirming that banks were significant sellers of Japanese
government debt that month.
* Late on Thursday, the BOJ released its June operations
plan, and said it will increase the frequency of its JGB
purchases to reduce volatility in the market, buying in eight to
10 tranches.
* BOJ Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday that he
expects the central bank's flexible market operations to help
stabilise long-term yields and that he does not expect yields to
spike higher.
* On the data front, core consumer prices continued to fall
and manufacturers forecast further weakness ahead, underscoring
the challenges the government and central bank face in meeting
its 2-percent inflation target.
Core CPI edged down 0.4 percent from a year earlier,
matching the median market forecast, and narrowing slightly from
March's 0.5 percent drop.