By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, May 31 Japanese government bond prices rose on Friday as investors bought longer-term debt on the last trading day of May, with the benchmark yield moving away from last week's 13-month high on expectations of better supply and demand conditions next month.

Funds typically buy longer-term debt near the month-end to extend the duration of their bond portfolios. June will bring about 15 trillion yen ($148.63 billion) worth of JGB redemptions, which market participants expect to lead to more buying as some of those funds are reinvested.

"We know these redemptions happen every three months, but investors do have money to digest in those months," said Maki Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup in Tokyo.

"They try to prepare for them, and this eases some of the selling pressure, so I wouldn't neglect this factor," she said.

The yield on benchmark 10-year JGBs fell 3 basis points to 0.860 percent after falling as low as 0.855 percent, moving further away from the 1 percent level touched on May 23.

The 10-year yield dropped to a record low of 0.315 percent on April 5 in the immediate wake of the BOJ's radical monetary policy overhaul unveiled the day before.

The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.16 point at 142.32.

A recovery in stocks after the previous session's sharp fall undermined some demand for bonds on Friday and put a floor under yields. The Nikkei share average, which plunged more than 5 percent on Thursday, ended up 1.4 percent.

The rise in equities since late last year prompted Japan's public Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), with more than $1 trillion, to mull changing to its portfolio strategy to allow it to buy more stocks and fewer bonds, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

While the news had no immediate JGB market impact, it could become a trading factor next year if such a plan was actually implemented, market participants said.

Late on Thursday, the BOJ released its June operations plan, and said it would increase the frequency of its JGB purchases to reduce volatility in the market, buying in eight to 10 tranches.

Market participants had been calling for frequent purchases, and more transparency in the central bank's operations. While most said the June plan was step in the right direction, some said it did not go far enough in giving dealers information, such as dates or maturities of intended purchase.

"The BOJ wants more flexibility for themselves. But the more flexibility for themselves, the less clarity for the markets, and the less clarity for the markets, the more volatility," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities in Tokyo.

The rise in volatility has led risk-conscious Japanese banks to cut some of their JGB holdings. The balance of JGBs held by Japan's major banks plunged 10.8 percent in April, falling below the 100 trillion yen threshold for the first time since June 2011, BOJ data showed, confirming that banks were significant sellers of Japanese government debt that month.

BOJ Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday that he expects the central bank's flexible market operations to help stabilise long-term yields and that he does not expect yields to spike higher.

On the data front, core consumer prices continued to fall and manufacturers forecast further weakness ahead, underscoring the challenges the government and central bank face in meeting its 2-percent inflation target.

Core CPI edged down 0.4 percent from a year earlier, matching the median market forecast, and narrowing only slightly from March's 0.5 percent drop.