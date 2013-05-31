* Ten-yr yields pull away from last week's 13-month high
* GPIF allocation shift could affect market in long term
* Banks' JGB holdings plunged in April-BOJ data
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Friday as investors bought longer-term debt on the last
trading day of May, with the benchmark yield moving away from
last week's 13-month high on expectations of better supply and
demand conditions next month.
Funds typically buy longer-term debt near the month-end to
extend the duration of their bond portfolios. June will bring
about 15 trillion yen ($148.63 billion) worth of JGB
redemptions, which market participants expect to lead to more
buying as some of those funds are reinvested.
"We know these redemptions happen every three months, but
investors do have money to digest in those months," said Maki
Shimizu, senior strategist at Citigroup in Tokyo.
"They try to prepare for them, and this eases some of the
selling pressure, so I wouldn't neglect this factor," she said.
The yield on benchmark 10-year JGBs fell 3
basis points to 0.860 percent after falling as low as 0.855
percent, moving further away from the 1 percent level touched on
May 23.
The 10-year yield dropped to a record low of 0.315 percent
on April 5 in the immediate wake of the BOJ's radical monetary
policy overhaul unveiled the day before.
The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.16
point at 142.32.
A recovery in stocks after the previous session's sharp fall
undermined some demand for bonds on Friday and put a floor under
yields. The Nikkei share average, which plunged more
than 5 percent on Thursday, ended up 1.4 percent.
The rise in equities since late last year prompted Japan's
public Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), with more than
$1 trillion, to mull changing to its portfolio strategy to allow
it to buy more stocks and fewer bonds, according to people
familiar with the deliberations.
While the news had no immediate JGB market impact, it could
become a trading factor next year if such a plan was actually
implemented, market participants said.
Late on Thursday, the BOJ released its June operations plan,
and said it would increase the frequency of its JGB purchases to
reduce volatility in the market, buying in eight to 10 tranches.
Market participants had been calling for frequent purchases,
and more transparency in the central bank's operations. While
most said the June plan was step in the right direction, some
said it did not go far enough in giving dealers information,
such as dates or maturities of intended purchase.
"The BOJ wants more flexibility for themselves. But the more
flexibility for themselves, the less clarity for the markets,
and the less clarity for the markets, the more volatility," said
Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities in
Tokyo.
The rise in volatility has led risk-conscious Japanese banks
to cut some of their JGB holdings. The balance of JGBs held by
Japan's major banks plunged 10.8 percent in April, falling below
the 100 trillion yen threshold for the first time since June
2011, BOJ data showed, confirming that banks were significant
sellers of Japanese government debt that month.
BOJ Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Friday that he
expects the central bank's flexible market operations to help
stabilise long-term yields and that he does not expect yields to
spike higher.
On the data front, core consumer prices continued to fall
and manufacturers forecast further weakness ahead, underscoring
the challenges the government and central bank face in meeting
its 2-percent inflation target.
Core CPI edged down 0.4 percent from a year earlier,
matching the median market forecast, and narrowing only slightly
from March's 0.5 percent drop.