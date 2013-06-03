TOKYO, June 3 Japanese government bond prices
edged up on Monday as Tokyo share prices failed to stop their
rout, with the five-year JGB yield hitting three-week low after
the BOJ increased buying in short-dated bonds.
* The 10-year JGB futures prices rose 0.29 point to
142.61, with resistance seen at 142.93, kijun line on daily
Ichimoku charts.
* The yield on the cash 10-year bonds slipped 2.0 basis
points to 0.845 percent, extending its decline
from a peak of 0.965 percent hit last Wednesday.
* The Nikkei share average fell more than two
percent to six-week lows as they track fall in Wall Street
shares on Friday.
* "The strength of shares, which had been a major driving
force behind spikes in JGB yields, is now looking questionable,"
said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at JPMorgan Chase.
* Buying by pension funds provided additional support for
the bond market, market players also said.
* "The 10-year yield could go down to around 0.8 percent, or
even, 0.75 percent," said JPMorgan's Yamashita.
* The five-year bond yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.335
percent, its lowest level since May 14. The BOJ
last week said it would increase buying in maturities from one
to five years in coming months.
* The 20-year bond yield also hit a
three-week low of 1.605 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late
last week.