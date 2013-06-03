TOKYO, June 3 Japanese government bond prices edged up on Monday as Tokyo share prices failed to stop their rout, with the five-year JGB yield hitting three-week low after the BOJ increased buying in short-dated bonds.

* The 10-year JGB futures prices rose 0.29 point to 142.61, with resistance seen at 142.93, kijun line on daily Ichimoku charts.

* The yield on the cash 10-year bonds slipped 2.0 basis points to 0.845 percent, extending its decline from a peak of 0.965 percent hit last Wednesday.

* The Nikkei share average fell more than two percent to six-week lows as they track fall in Wall Street shares on Friday.

* "The strength of shares, which had been a major driving force behind spikes in JGB yields, is now looking questionable," said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at JPMorgan Chase.

* Buying by pension funds provided additional support for the bond market, market players also said.

* "The 10-year yield could go down to around 0.8 percent, or even, 0.75 percent," said JPMorgan's Yamashita.

* The five-year bond yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.335 percent, its lowest level since May 14. The BOJ last week said it would increase buying in maturities from one to five years in coming months.

* The 20-year bond yield also hit a three-week low of 1.605 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late last week.