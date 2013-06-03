* 5-year yield hits 3-week low after BOJ boosts buying

* Sharp gains raise concerns about 10-yr JGB auction on Tues

* Some market players see still high volatility ahead

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, June 3 The benchmark Japanese government bond futures contract posted its biggest daily gain since March 2011 as JGB prices rose for the third straight day on Monday after Tokyo share prices failed to stop their slide.

The five-year JGB yield broke below a key yield support to hit a three-week low as short- and medium-term maturities also benefited from the BOJ's decision last week to increase buying in short-dated bonds.

"The strength of shares, which had been a major driving force behind spikes in JGB yields, is now looking questionable," said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at JPMorgan Chase.

The 10-year JGB futures prices rose 0.74 point to 143.06, breaking above resistance at 142.93, with the kijun line on daily Ichimoku charts and logging their biggest daily gains since March 14, 2011.

The yield on the cash 10-year bonds slipped 6.0 basis points to 0.805 percent, extending its decline from a peak of 0.965 percent hit last Wednesday.

The Nikkei share average fell 3.7 percent to six-week lows as it tracked the fall in Wall Street shares on Friday, spurred by concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its stimulus.

Buying by pension funds provided additional support for the bond market, market players noted.

The five-year bond yield fell 6.0 basis points to 0.290 percent, its lowest level since May 10. The BOJ last week said it would increase buying in maturities from one to five years in coming months.

The five-year yield clearly broke below the 0.35-45 percent range in the past few weeks and fell even below the 0.30 percent mark, which was seen by many participants as a yield support.

The 20-year bond yield also hit a three-week low of 1.575 percent, and last stood at 1.585 percent, down 4.5 basis points from late last week.

The latest sharp gains caused concern to some market players over an auction of 2.4 trillion yen ($23.9 billion) 10-year JGBs on Tuesday.

"If the market stays at the current levels, the coupon will be set at 0.8 percent. If the yield falls too much before the auction, the new offering may not be attractive," said Satoshi Yamada, chief quantitative analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Despite solid gains in the past three sessions, not all market players were convinced that JGBs are entering a new recovery phase after a sharp sell-off sparked by the Bank of Japan's massive stimulus since early April.

The BOJ's pledge to boost inflation to two percent in two years has rattled many investors while its huge bond buying, aimed at lowering bond yields, has made bond trading choppy as it reduced market liquidity.

"The market is being bought now but there's no change in the fact that market liquidity is low because the BOJ is buying about 70 percent of new bond issues. So when the market has negative factors, it could fall sharply again," said Tomohiro Miyasaka, analyst at Credit Suisse.