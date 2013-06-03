* 5-year yield hits 3-week low after BOJ boosts buying
* Sharp gains raise concerns about 10-yr JGB auction on Tues
* Some market players see still high volatility ahead
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 3 The benchmark Japanese government
bond futures contract posted its biggest daily gain since March
2011 as JGB prices rose for the third straight day on Monday
after Tokyo share prices failed to stop their slide.
The five-year JGB yield broke below a key yield support to
hit a three-week low as short- and medium-term maturities also
benefited from the BOJ's decision last week to increase buying
in short-dated bonds.
"The strength of shares, which had been a major driving
force behind spikes in JGB yields, is now looking questionable,"
said Yuya Yamashita, rates strategist at JPMorgan Chase.
The 10-year JGB futures prices rose 0.74 point to
143.06, breaking above resistance at 142.93, with the kijun line
on daily Ichimoku charts and logging their biggest daily gains
since March 14, 2011.
The yield on the cash 10-year bonds slipped 6.0 basis points
to 0.805 percent, extending its decline from a
peak of 0.965 percent hit last Wednesday.
The Nikkei share average fell 3.7 percent to
six-week lows as it tracked the fall in Wall Street shares on
Friday, spurred by concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale
back its stimulus.
Buying by pension funds provided additional support for the
bond market, market players noted.
The five-year bond yield fell 6.0 basis points to 0.290
percent, its lowest level since May 10. The BOJ
last week said it would increase buying in maturities from one
to five years in coming months.
The five-year yield clearly broke below the 0.35-45 percent
range in the past few weeks and fell even below the 0.30 percent
mark, which was seen by many participants as a yield support.
The 20-year bond yield also hit a three-week
low of 1.575 percent, and last stood at 1.585 percent, down 4.5
basis points from late last week.
The latest sharp gains caused concern to some market players
over an auction of 2.4 trillion yen ($23.9 billion) 10-year JGBs
on Tuesday.
"If the market stays at the current levels, the coupon will
be set at 0.8 percent. If the yield falls too much before the
auction, the new offering may not be attractive," said Satoshi
Yamada, chief quantitative analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Despite solid gains in the past three sessions, not all
market players were convinced that JGBs are entering a new
recovery phase after a sharp sell-off sparked by the Bank of
Japan's massive stimulus since early April.
The BOJ's pledge to boost inflation to two percent in two
years has rattled many investors while its huge bond buying,
aimed at lowering bond yields, has made bond trading choppy as
it reduced market liquidity.
"The market is being bought now but there's no change in the
fact that market liquidity is low because the BOJ is buying
about 70 percent of new bond issues. So when the market has
negative factors, it could fall sharply again," said Tomohiro
Miyasaka, analyst at Credit Suisse.