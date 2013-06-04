SINGAPORE, June 4 Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Tuesday as dealers adjusted their positions ahead of a 10-year bond auction, and following a sharp rally in JGBs the previous day.

* Ten-year JGB futures fell 0.38 point to 142.68. On Monday, JGB futures had climbed 0.74 point as investors piled back into bonds due to a slide in Tokyo equities.

* "We saw a significant rally yesterday that pushed the 10-year JGB yield back down to 0.8 percent, which is seen as a key threshold. There seems to be some selling after that rally and also ahead of the auction," said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist for BNP Paribas in Tokyo.

* The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is holding an auction of 2.4 trillion yen in 10-year JGBs on Tuesday. MOF set a coupon rate of 0.8 percent for the new 10-year JGBs with an issue number of 329, up from 0.6 percent at a 10-year bond auction in May.

* The yield on the previous, 328th issue of 10-year JGBs, rose 3.5 basis points to 0.840 percent. The 10-year yield had touched a two-week low of 0.800 percent on Monday.

* While the recent slide in Tokyo shares may help support demand for the new 10-year JGBs and JGBs in general, the absolute level of yields may not be high enough to attract aggressive demand, said Fujiki at BNP Paribas, adding that market players might also turn cautious with U.S. jobs data looming later in the week.

* In the stock market, the benchmark Nikkei share average edged up 0.6 percent on the day, but was still down more than 16 percent from a 5-1/2-year high set in May.