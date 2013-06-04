* 10-year JGB auction "soft as expected"

* Rebound in Japanese shares undermines JGBs

* Traders sell 30-year bonds ahead of Thursday's auction

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, June 4 Japanese government bond prices dropped on Tuesday, with the benchmark futures slipping from three-week highs hit the previous day, as the market absorbed new debt issues and as Japanese shares recovered from six-week lows.

Weak results of an auction of 2.4 trillion yen ($24 billion) 10-year bonds on Tuesday and aggressive selling of 30-year bonds ahead of Thursday's auction for that maturity led to a steepening of the yield curve.

Ten-year JGB futures fell 0.56 point to 142.50. On Monday, JGB futures had climbed 0.74 point, their largest daily gain in more than two years, as investors piled back into bonds due to a slide in Tokyo equities.

JGBs gave up gains on Tuesday as the Nikkei share average rose 2.1 percent after hitting a six-week low on Monday on bargain-hunting, though it was still down more than 15 percent from a 5-1/2-year high set in May.

Bond traders built short positions as they anticipated tepid demand at the 10-year JGB auction.

"The results were as weak as expected. Traders were all trying to buy new bonds cheaply and sell them at a higher level tomorrow when the BOJ buys," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage house.

The tail of the auction -- the gap between the lowest and average price -- was the widest in two and a half years. Bid-to-cover ratio was the lowest in three months.

The yield on the previous, 328th issue of 10-year JGBs, rose 5.5 basis points to 0.860 percent. The 10-year yield had touched a two-week low of 0.800 percent on Monday.

The 30-year bond yield jumped 8.0 basis points to 1.795 percent, pulling further away from a three-week low of 1.710 percent hit on Monday as traders looked to Thursday's auction of 600 billion yen ($6 billion) 30-year bonds.

But some market players say the current 30-year bond yields should attract real-money investors.

The 30-year yield had been stuck mostly in a 1.8-2.0 percent range for two years before hopes of aggressive easing by the Bank of Japan pushed it briefly to a record low of 0.925 percent in April.

"I think there will be bids around 1.8 percent. The market may be bottoming soon," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed-income at Pinebridge Investments in Tokyo.

"Looking at the world's manufacturing sector, it doesn't feel like they are doing too well," he added.

The influential U.S. Institute for Supply Management (ISM) report on Monday showed the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in May.

Both Chinese and euro zone manufacturing sector reports were also sluggish.

Traders said the relative resilience of medium-term notes, such as five-year JGBs, also helped sooth market sentiment.

The five-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.320 percent , off two-year high of 0.455 percent hit last month.