TOKYO, June 5 Most Japanese government bond prices edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from the soft tone in Japanese shares, though 30-year bonds bucked the trend ahead of an auction later in the week.

* The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bonds dipped 1.0 basis point to 0.865 percent while the five-year yield fell 1.5 basis point to 0.305 percent .

* The price of 10-year JGB futures rose 0.15 point to 142.65. They extended gains after the Bank of Japan, as widely expected, offered to buy bonds, but fell short of a three-week high of 143.23 hit on Monday.

* The Nikkei share average fell 0.1 percent, staying not far from six-week lows hit on Monday as investors took profits from their sharp rally driven by hopes the Bank of Japan's easing could boost asset prices.

* An immediate focus is on speech by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, around 12:30 (0330 GMT), who is expected to outline growth strategy to revive the economy. To generate any excitement in the market, Abe's plan will have to overcome skeptism that has grown over the years as past prime ministers have all proposed growth strategies with no tangible success.

* Greater focus is on a U.S. jobs report due on Friday, which is likely to have a big influence on investors' expectations on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus.

* "The market seems to be calming down a little bit. Nonetheless, if U.S. bond yields rise, that will surely lift JGB yields as well. I expect the yield curve to steepen," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

* The yield curve steepened on Wednesday morning as the 30-year bond yield rose 1.5 basis point to 1.680 percent as traders braced for an auction of 600 billion yen ($6 billion) of 30-year bonds.