TOKYO, June 20 Japanese government bond prices
eased slightly on Thursday, tracking weakness in U.S. Treasuries
after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that the U.S.
central bank could start scaling back its bond-buying stimulus
in coming months as the economy improved.
* Bernanke's confirmation that the Fed is getting closer to
rolling back on its monthly $85 billion asset purchases sent
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to a 15-month
high and weighed on equities.
* The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.810
percent after trading as high as 0.850 percent, still within the
range of 0.800 to 0.900 percent the benchmark bond has been
trading over the past three weeks. However, it was a far cry
from a record low of 0.315 percent reached the day after the
Bank of Japan announced sweeping stimulus measures on April 4 to
pull the country out of deflation.
* "Treasury yield rises have put upward pressure on JGB
yields but at the same time the BOJ has changed its operations
in the last two months and as a result volatility has come down
gradually," said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist at
BNP Paribas in Tokyo.
"So it's not like a huge selloff in the last two months," he
said. "We have a big bond redemption today. That also should
support the market."
* Yields began to rise after hitting the record low as banks
and other investors sold JGBs, worried they were holding assets
that would lose value as the promised inflation emerged.
* The 20-year yield gained 1.5 basis points
to 1.705 percent after hitting a three-week high of 1.720
percent, while the 30-year yield was also
unchanged at 1.830 percent after earlier inching up to 1.835
percent.
* Ten-year JGB futures eased 0.10 point to 142.89,
holding above their five-day moving average of 142.87 after
trading as low as 142.37.