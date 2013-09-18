TOKYO, Sept 18 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
down on Wednesday morning, weighed by a sharp rise in Tokyo
stocks and as investors looked ahead to the 20-year JGB auction
later in the day.
The Nikkei stock average rose 1.8 percent, offseting
the positive lead from firmer U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Finance set the coupon of the new 20-year
JGBs (issue number 146, maturing in Sept. 2033) at 1.700
percent, unchanged from last month's sale. JGB players widely
expect Wednesday's 20-year JGB auction to go smoothly on the
back of sufficient dip-buyers ahead of the massive quarterly
redemption of JGBs.
Traders also remained cautious ahead of an expected tapering
of the Federal Reserve's massive bond-buying programme at the
conclusion of the U.S. central bank's two-day meeting later on
Wednesday.
A few money managers at domestic pension funds told IFR
that they do not expect economic fundamentals to improve rapidly
in Japan. One of them seemed to be concerned about the impact on
emerging markets from the Fed's decision on its stimulus
programme.
Those money managers were reluctant to read too much into
the recent recovery in demand for capital spending.
The yield on the current 5-year JGBs was up
0.5 basis point at 0.265 percent, while the yield on the 10-year
note was up 1 basis point at 0.7200 percent.
The yield on the current 20-year bond was up
0.5 basis point at 1.645 percent, while the yield on the 30-year
bond also rose 0.5 basis point to 1.790 percent.
JGB futures moved in a narrow range between 143.58
and 143.66 before finishing the morning session down 0.05 point
at 143.60.