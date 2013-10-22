Legg Mason bulks up in Dublin for Brexit fund flexibility
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
TOKYO, JGB futures edged higher on Tuesday and cash bonds traded flat to slightly firmer, with 20-year bonds leading the way even ahead of an auction of that tenor.
The 20-year bond yield stood at 1.480 percent , one basis point firmer. The buying in the 20-year sector surprised participants who had anticipated that there would be pre-auction, set-up trades.
The December futures moved in a very narrow 144.72-78 range and stood at 144.75 at midday, up by just 0.03 point from Monday.
It was another quiet session for JGBs. Volume on the exchange was very light with only 6,600 lots trading.
* ECB optimism over economy leads to CEE fx, bond price fall * Leu at 9-month low, forint a 3-month low, zloty a 3-week low * Politics weigh on leu, Romanian CPI stays near zero By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 10 Central European currencies and government bonds eased on Friday after the European Central Bank hinted the previous day that it is slowly moving towards tighter policy. Romania's leu, troubled by domestic political tension in the past six weeks, touc
ATHENS, March 10 Greek industrial output rose 7.2 percent in January compared to the same month a year ago, after an upwardly revised 2.5 percent increase in December, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 1.1 percent from the same month in 2015, while mining output fell 5.7 percent. Electricity production increased 28.6 percent. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES JAN