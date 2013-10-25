TOKYO, Oct 25 (IFR) - Ten-year Japanese government bond
futures were largely flat on Friday, with superlongs carrying a
mildly bearish tone after the previous session's selling.
However, despite the weakness of superlong bonds, the yen
swap curve was bull-flattening slightly, likely due losses in
the Japanese stock market.
The 30-year yield traded at 1.610 percent, up
one basis point from Thursday, while the 10-year yield
added 0.5 basis point to 0.610 percent.
Life insurers and foreigners were suspected of selling in
the 30-year and 20-year sectors in the previous session, forcing
dealers to offload 30s and 40s.
Ten-year JGB futures dipped 1 tick to 14.85.
There was no major cash bond trading so far.
The Nikkei share average was down 1 percent at 14,344.68,
while the dollar stood at 97.38 yen.