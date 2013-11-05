TOKYO, Nov 5 (IFR) - JGB prices were a touch lower in
subdued trading on Tuesday morning, with dealers turning their
attention to the monthly auction of 10-year bonds on Wednesday.
The market took its cues from a rise in U.S. Treasury
yields, with the 10-year yield up 0.5 basis point at 0.595
percent and the benchmark five-year yield up 0.5
basis point at 0.195 percent.
Activity in the cash bond market was limited with both
investors and dealers staying largely sidelined ahead of a
monthly auction of 10-year bonds on Wednesday and subsequent
auctions of other maturities later this month.
One fund manager at a domestic mutual fund said he expected
the benchmark 10-yr JGB yields to consolidate in a very narrow
range around 0.600 percent for now.
In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield was flat at 1.500
percent while the 30-year yield rose one basis point to 1.650
percent.
The lead December JGB futures finished morning trade down
0.03 point at 145.04.