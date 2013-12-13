TOKYO, Dec 13 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices fell
across the curve on Friday, with 7- to 10-year maturities hit
most heavily, following a fall in the yen to six-month lows
against the dollar.
Selling of the 10-year sector by a few domestic banks helped
to push up the benchmark 10-year yield 2.0 basis points to 0.675
percent, matching a two-month high hit earlier
this month.
The five-year yield also rose 1.0 basis point to 0.210
percent. March JGB futures fell 0.19 point to
143.95. The fall in JGBs came despite the Bank of Japan
buying bonds with maturities of up to 10 years.
The dollar rose to as high as 103.66 yen, near its
May peak of 103.74 yen, helping to lift Japanese shares to the
detriment of JGBs.