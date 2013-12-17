TOKYO, Dec 17 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were
mixed on Tuesday, with the yields on longer-dated maturities
hitting at least 2-1/2 month highs ahead of an auction of
20-year debt.
The Ministry of Finance is selling 1.2 trillion yen ($11.7
billion) of 20-year JGBs with a coupon rate of 1.6 percent later
on Tuesday.
The existing 20-year yield inched up 1 basis
point to 1.555 percent, its highest level since early October,
while the 30-year yield added 2 basis points to
1.760 percent, hitting a three-month peak.
"We expect a certain amount of demand from final investors
with the compound rate at 1.58 percent for the first time since
the end of September," analysts at Royal Bank of Scotland wrote
in a note.
"While the auction schedule has been crowded since the first
week of December, there are no auctions with large delta supply
after the 20-year auction."
The 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.685
percent.
Ten-year JGB futures eased 5 ticks to 143.81,
holding below their five-day moving average of 143.96.
In the short-dated space, the two-year yield
dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.090 percent, while the five-year
yield was up 0.5 basis point at 0.215 percent.