TOKYO, Dec 20 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices ended
the Friday morning session steady to slightly weaker on the back
of a further rise in mid- to long-term U.S. Treasury yields
overnight.
In the early morning session, several regional banks bought
five- and 10-year JGBs on dips, erasing an early rise in the
five-year yield.
The five-year yield was unchanged at 0.215 percent after
hitting a high of 0.225 percent, while the 10-year yield
added 1 basis point to 0.685 percent, near a
three-month high of 0.695 percent set on Dec. 13.
Other domestic real money accounts took a wait-and-see
approach ahead of the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting.
The BOJ is expected to keep monetary policy steady on
Friday, encouraged by an upbeat business sentiment survey that
added to signs the benefits of its massive stimulus are
spreading through broader sectors of the economy.
Both the 20- and 30-year yields
rose 1 basis point, to 1.545 and 1.695 percent,
respectively.
Overnight, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield
jumped as high as 2.9512 percent, hitting a three-month peak, a
day after the Federal Reserve said it would trim its monthly
bond-buying programme by $10 billion and signalled it might keep
its key interest rate extremely low even longer than previously
promised.