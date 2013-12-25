UPDATE 1-German Bund yield set for biggest weekly rise since U.S. election
TOKYO, Dec 25 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were narrowly mixed in very quiet trading on Wednesday, with many real money accounts staying on the sidelines on Christmas Day.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.685 percent , just below a three-month high of 0.695 percent hit earlier this month.
The 20- and 30-year yields were both flat, at 1.535 percent and 1.680 percent, respectively.
March 10-year JGB futures fell 0.11 point to 143.87.
JGB players widely expect an auction of 2.9 trillion yen ($28 billion) two-year JGBs on Wednesday to go relatively smoothly, with a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and stock prices overnight seen having limited negative impact on JGBs given the Bank of Japan's commitment to its ultra-easy policy stance.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is scheduled to speak in Tokyo at 0400 GMT.
LONDON, March 3 If the merger of the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse goes ahead, it would have its head office in London as planned, LSE Chief Executive Xavier Rolet said on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.