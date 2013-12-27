DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
TOKYO, Dec 27 (IFR) - JGB prices were largely flat on Friday, but the longest maturities were softer due to sales from a few real money accounts although there was Bank of Japan demand in that sector.
A continued rise in U.S. bond yields was also negative for the market while a raft of Japanese economic data, including a rise in core consumer inflation to a five-year high, did not have much of an impact.
The 10-year bond yield stood at 0.710 percent , flat from a three-month high set on Thursday.
The 20-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.560 percent , while the 30-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.705 percent.
Those yields rose even as the BOJ offered to buy 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion) of JGBs in these maturities on Friday under its asset purchase scheme.
The 10-year U.S. note yield rose near its September peak around 3 percent following a string of solid U.S. data.
