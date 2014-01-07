BRIEF-Aurania Resources Ltd. Announces $6.0 million brokered & non-brokered offering
* Aurania Resources Ltd. Announces $6.0 million brokered & non-brokered offering
TOKYO Jan 7 Japanese government debt prices were largely steady on Tuesday, ahead of an auction of 2.4 trillion yen ($23 billion) of 10-year bonds later in the day.
The 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.725 percent, though it was not far from a four-month high of 0.740 percent set on Friday.
The finance ministry is to sell the 10-year bonds on Tuesday with a coupon rate of 0.6 percent.
"The 10-year yield may look more attractive from a short-term perspective given that it has risen to around 0.75 percent for the first time since September," analysts at Morgan Stanley MUFG said in a note. "Moreover, the 10-year sector has also cheapened on the curve of late.
"However, cushion levels still do not afford sufficient protection against the risk of interest rates moving significantly higher," they said, adding that they "recommend against aggressive outright longs at this juncture."
Ten-year JGB futures added 4 ticks to 143.58, breaking above the five-day moving average of 143.55.
Both the 20- and 30-year yields were up 0.5 basis point, at 1.570 and 1.725 percent, respectively.
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc says decided not to pay on its due date $13.7 million interest payment due March 15, 2017 on company's 6.375% senior notes due 2022
March 15 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA Leaders of the House Intelligence Committee do not believe Trump Tower was tapped during the 2016 presidential campaign and that FBI and NSA directors will testify at a hearing next week about that claim and any Russian meddling in the U.S. election. The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee say sanctions imposed on Russia over