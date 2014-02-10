TOKYO, Feb 10 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices inched
up on Monday, buoyed after a weaker-than-expected jobs report
lifted U.S. Treasuries.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield dipped 0.5
basis point to 0.610 percent in midmorning trading. Lead March
10-year JGB futures rose 0.10 point to 144.80 at the
end of midmorning trade.
U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday after the release of
data showing employers hired fewer workers than expected in
January, suggesting a loss of momentum in the economy at the
same time as the Federal Reserve pares its bond purchase
program.
Gains by Tokyo's Nikkei stock average had a limited
impact on JGBs, traders said, with a regular government
bond-purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan helping to
cushion the rise in equities.
JGB market players said an upcoming holiday on Tuesday,
during which the Tokyo financial markets will be closed, limited
overall bond market activity.
At midday, the yield on two-year JGBs was down
0.5 basis point at 0.070 percent, while the 20-year JGB yield
was up 1 basis point at 1.465 percent.