TOKYO, Feb 12 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices dipped
on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen sharpened
investors' risk appetite with a pledge to continue tapering the
Fed's stimulus drive - despite a still-unstable U.S. labour
market.
JGBs were hit by a rise in stocks rose and fall in U.S.
Treasuries, as investors cheered Yellen's rock-no-boats approach
on Tuesday in her first public comments as Fed chief.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis
point to 0.610 percent in midmorning trading. Lead March 10-year
JGB futures slipped 0.07 point to 144.78 at the end of
midmorning trade.
The bond market was subdued in the morning session but
traders said activity could pick up after participants gauge the
results of Ministry of Finance's liquidity-enhancing JGB auction
later in the afternoon.
Under these auctions the MOF sells already-issued JGBs to
the market to enhance bond liquidity.