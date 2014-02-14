Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
TOKYO, Feb 14 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly higher on Friday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries, although an auction of five-year debt weighed slightly on midterm maturities.
U.S. Treasury debt prices advanced on Thursday after two days of losses as weaker-than expected economic data rekindled the view that the Federal Reserve could pause in reducing its asset purchases.
Lead March 10-year JGB futures were up 0.03 point at 144.93 at midday. The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.440 percent, while the five-year yield edged up 0.5 basis point to 0.190 percent.
The Ministry of Finance set the coupon for the new five-year JGBs it offered on Friday at 0.2 percent, unchanged from the previous auction of the maturity the previous month.
Traders expect the 2.7 trillion yen ($26 billion) of five-years to draw ample demand from investors.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.
BEIJING, March 18 Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said growth prospects have improved in the world's second-largest economy, but its monetary policy remains prudent and neutral.