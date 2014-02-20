TOKYO, Feb 20 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices rose
on Thursday with the 10-year benchmark yield hitting a
three-month low, after soft Chinese manufacturing data
reinforced concerns over a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
The flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell
to a seven-month low of 48.3 in February from January's final
reading of 49.5, where a reading below 50 indicates a
contraction while one above shows expansion.
The 10-year JGB futures rose 0.16 point to 145.12
while the 10-year cash bond yield fell 1.5 basis point to 0.585
percent, touching a three-month low of 0.580 percent at one
point.
The 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.455 percent
while the 30-year yield fell by the same margin
to 1.630 percent.