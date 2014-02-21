TOKYO, Feb 21 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds inched lower
on Friday, with market participants hesitant to take new
positions after losses in U.S. Treasuries the day before and
ahead of hefty corporate bond issuance.
JGB futures ended the morning session at 145.10,
down 0.02 point. Early losses were limited as the decline
stalled at 145.03, the level above which a break spurred a big
rally in the previous session.
The yield on 10-year JGBs added half a basis
point to 0.590 percent.
In the superlong zone, the yield on 20-year JGBs
also added half a basis point to 1.460 percent.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was at 2.757 percent on Friday, compared with Thursday's U.S.
close of 2.754 percent.