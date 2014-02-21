TOKYO, Feb 21 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds inched lower on Friday, with market participants hesitant to take new positions after losses in U.S. Treasuries the day before and ahead of hefty corporate bond issuance.

JGB futures ended the morning session at 145.10, down 0.02 point. Early losses were limited as the decline stalled at 145.03, the level above which a break spurred a big rally in the previous session.

The yield on 10-year JGBs added half a basis point to 0.590 percent.

In the superlong zone, the yield on 20-year JGBs also added half a basis point to 1.460 percent.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was at 2.757 percent on Friday, compared with Thursday's U.S. close of 2.754 percent.