TOKYO Feb 24 Japanese government bond prices
ticked up on Monday, with the benchmark 10-year yield flirting
with a three-month low touched last week, supported by the Bank
of Japan's buying as well as volatile share markets.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.590 percent
, near a low 0.580 percent touched on Thursday.
The 10-year futures rose 0.5 point to 145.10.
The Bank of Japan bought a total of 900 billion yen of JGBs
from the market, including 400 billion yen in the 5- to 10-year
maturities, the sector that is seen as the tightest because of
the BOJ's bond buying.
The BOJ has said it will buy about 7 trillion yen of JGBs as
a part of its massive qantitative easing to swap the economy
with cash.
"Whenever the BOJ comes in, the futures prices could gain
about 10 pips or so," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage
firm.
Japanese share prices also slipped from three-week high
after a volatile trade, weighed in part by concerns over the
global economic outlook, helping to support JGBs.
The longer end of the yield curve was capped ahead of a
40-year JGB auction on Tuesday.
The 30-year yield was flat at 1.645 percent,
off a nine-month low of 1.570 percent hit earlier this month.